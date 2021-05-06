Adventure On! Freedom Fest comes to southern WV this September

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOWK) – The Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia will host the 2021 Adventure On! Freedom Fest and the state’s National Hunting and Fishing Days the weekend of Sept. 10 through Sept. 12, 2021.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, several other outdoor events have been scheduled to coincide with the festival, which is being hosted by Summit Events, GNCC Racing and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The festival will also coincide Gauley Season and take place ahead of the Mountain Bike World Cup at Snowshoe Resort.

“The beauty of the Summit is breathtaking, and the exposure of West Virginia to the world is absolutely significant,” Justice said. “This is truly an amazing, amazing place. It’s a real tribute to the state, and I couldn’t be any more proud.”

The festival’s organizers say their goal is for the event to become “the largest hands-on outdoor adventure expo in the United States.”

“The Summit is proud to continue to play a major role in bringing leadership training, adventure, family-centric entertainment, tourism, and economic development to Fayette County and southern West Virginia,” said the Summit’s Chief Development Officer, Bill Garrett. “Our headliner is going to be adventure. We want families, friends, supporters of the Summit to come out, see the latest and greatest new gear, try the new shotguns, ride the new motorcycles…and hopefully move forward getting people in the outdoors and sharing in our enthusiasm.”

The Summit will also host a free concert for first responders, active and retired military, and law enforcement officers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, which is the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Organizers say the concert will end with a “Let Freedom Ring” light show and fireworks display as “a tribute to those who have sacrificed so much over the last 20 years.”

The three-day festival will also include ziplines, canopy tours and the third-largest shooting sports range in the country. Organizers say guests will also be able to interact with world-class athletes and the manufactures and vendors to learn about the newest products. They can also receive training in hunter safety, boating, and other outdoor skills. The event will include access to more than 70 miles of bike and ATV trails, and the outdoor skate park and Summit’s four BMX courses will also be available, according to festival officials.

“Bringing this event down here is going to be wonderful for the event and wonderful for the people of West Virginia,” DNR Director Steve McDaniel said. “It’s going to give a lot of people the opportunity to see just what we do in West Virginia; the hunting and shooting and fishing sports we celebrate.”

According to organizers, the The Adventure On! Freedom Fest will serve as a kickoff to a Adventure On! series. Organizers say they are working to launch an Adventure On! Action Sports Fest in 2022 and an Adventure On! Music Fest in 2023, both planned to be at the Summit.