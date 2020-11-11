Affordable Care Act repeal could affect many in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Right now it’s estimated that 600-thousand people in West Virginia – or one-third of the entire population – have a preexisting medical condition, that may disqualify them from health insurance. Many conservatives who want to get rid of Obamacare, say there can be provisions made in a replacement health care bill to provide other types of health insurance. But so far there is no bill being considered in Congress to do that.

“Right now 198-thousand West Virginians are getting their health care through the Medicaid expansion and other ways that make it affordable for people to have health care in West Virginia,” said Gary Zuckett, from the West Virginia Citizens Action Group.

Advocates are also concerned that more rural West Virginia hospitals that are funded heavily by Medicaid, will close their doors. Critics of the Affordable Care Act, say that the government is essentially running the health care system, and that’s caused problems..

“It was extremely disruptive. You saw premiums go up. Sometimes you saw people no longer able to see the doctors that they had seen for years or decades. And, again, a lot of people were kicked off plans that they were initially very happy with,” said Garrett Ballangee, of the Cardinal Institute of West Virginia

A spokesman for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who joined in filing the case said quote: “Attorney General Morrisey remains deeply committed to helping all West Virginians overcome the failings of Obamacare, chiefly its unmanageable, skyrocketing premiums and its unconstitutional individual mandate…” West Virginia joined with 18 other states in filing the lawsuit, and Morrisey says Medicaid will still cover people with preexisting conditions. Health care advocates don’t buy it.

“This Affordable Care Act lawsuit could really do a lot of damage here in West Virginia,” said Gary Zuckett, of WV Citizens Action.

“The timing of the Supreme Court case might be confusing to people. That’s because it is open enrollment season for the Affordable Care Act. Advocates for health care say go ahead and sign-up now so you are covered, and then just wait for the court decision,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

