Agencies in Mingo County aim to vaccinate against COVID-19 ahead of the holidays

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A coalition between the Mingo County Health Department, UniCare Health Plan, Hurley Drug Company, and Christian Help Inc. aimed to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the holidays in Kermit, West Virginia Tuesday.
The Health Holidays vaccination event hosted by UniCare and in conjunction with the other agencies offered COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses.
Those who came to get vaccinated were offered an incentive as well—$25 dollar Walmart gift cards for those aged 12 and older while supplies lasted.
Health officials say with more and more variants circulating this season, getting vaccinated is extremely important.
“That’s a pretty good, I think, incentive. A lot more people may come out and then again maybe not but what’s to lose? I mean if one guy comes out you’ve gained that,” says James Maynard, who came to get his booster dose on Tuesday.
“It’s going to hit us hard. And I want to survive,” says Harold Marcum, who got his booster dose Tuesday as well.
I think that whatever brings people in to be vaccinated so that they can protect both themselves and their neighbors is worth doing,” says Donna Reale, a volunteer with Appalachian Christmas Project.
Officials were hopeful to vaccinate at least 100 people at this event.
