CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Agencies are offering their condolences after the death of Sgt. Cory Maynard.

Sgt. Maynard was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday. The accused gunman, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy, of Beech Creek, was arrested just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Many agencies changed their photos to a West Virginia State Police Sergeant badge with a black line or band around it.

Here are some of the statements that were posted to social media:

Mason County Sheriff’s Office: “Prayers for this man’s family.”

Milton Police Department: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers in Mingo County. We mourn the loss of Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police and pray for his family. We are also praying for all the officers from every agency who are involved in the manhunt for the shooter. Keep each and every one safe.”

Mason Police Department: “Our thoughts and prayers go out for friends and family of Sgt Maynard.”

Oak Hill Fire Department: “We are deeply saddened by the senseless act of cowardice resulting in the loss of Sgt. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police. Our prayers are with his family and the WVSP.”

Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in blue this evening. We may wear a different uniform, but we are still family in arms. RIP Sgt. Maynard, you are the true definition of the word hero.”

St. Albans Fire Department: “Our department as a whole sends our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, and friends of WV State Police Sgt. Corey Maynard who died in the line of duty. There are people you have never met who defend good from evil every day, their sacrifices will never be in vain!”

City of Mount Hope Fire Department: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the WVSP and their families.”

West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue, Inc.: “We had the pleasure to assist Sgt Cory Maynard on a search in Mingo County. He polite, professional and truly loved the community he served and protected. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Maynard’s family, friends and the law enforcement community.”