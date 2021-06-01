Ahoy! Mural artist paints pirate ship in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Downtown Charleston will be showcasing a new pirate ship mural along the Kanawha River at the intersection of Court Street and Kanawha Boulevard. The ship is being painted by mural artist, Blake Wheeler.

“This is a giant pirate ship that once is finished, will have other elements by other local artists added on top of it,” says Wheeler.

Characters and other details will be added to the mural by other local artists.

“I’ve done at this point I think about five projects. This will be number six. I really like the robot in the rain at Bridge Road. That’s probably my favorite one so far,” says Wheeler.

The community awaits more future eye-catching murals around the city.