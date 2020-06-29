Airport security seizes loaded firearm from WV man

Officials say they detected a .22 caliber revolver loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber along with an additional 21 loose bullets in a Barbour County man’s carry-on bag. June, 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Barbour County man Sunday, June 28, at Yeager Airport.

Officials say they detected a .22 caliber revolver loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber along with an additional 21 loose bullets in his carry-on bag.

Yeager Airport Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning prior to citing him on weapons charges. Yeager Airport officials say the man, from Volga, WV, told them he allegedly forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

“We never want to see an individual bring a firearm to a checkpoint,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “The proper way to travel with a firearm is to make sure that it’s not loaded. Then pack it in a hard-sided case and lock the case. Next take it to your airline check-in counter to declare that you want to travel with your gun. The airline will make sure that the firearm is placed in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during the flight.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint, according to officials. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country. According to TSA officials, 87% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

