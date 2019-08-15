Alabama show canceled at West Virginia State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVNS) — The band Alabama’s performance at the State Fair of West Virginia is canceled for Friday, August 16, 2019.

The band’s management provided this statement:

“The Group Alabama regrets that they will not be appearing in Lewisburg, WV, this Friday. Randy Owen, the lead singer is being treated for cluster migraines and vertigo and is under Doctor’s orders not to perform. The group was to appear in Lewisburg, WV, at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 16, and PNC Banks Art Center in Holmdel, NJ on Saturday, August 17. The band Alabama was looking forward to performing for the fans on the 50th Anniversary Tour and apologize for the inconvenience.” TONY CONWAY ONTOURAGE MANAGEMENT NASHVILLE, TN

According to a post by the State Fair of West Virginia, tickets will be refunded. Refunds will be issued immediately for credit cards, and within 7-10 business days after the fair for cash or checks. Refunds will be issued in the original form of payment.

The State Fair of West Virginia is not responsible for tickets bought or sold through third party vendors. Refunds will only be issued to tickets purchased for ETIX and the State Fair of West Virginia.

Jamey Johnson will now be performing Friday night at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/entertainment or by visiting the State Fair Box Office.

