Alice Cooper comes to Huntington in July

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV on Tuesday, July 14. The “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” tour date comes as the singer extends his North American tour along with special guest, Cory Marks.

Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

Marks’ music style mixes the twang of country music with the hard-hitting stomp of rock & roll, according to the Mountain Health Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets prices are $45, $55, $65, and $75.50 and will be available for purchase at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

