All CVS Pharmacies in West Virginia roll out time delay safes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The opioid epidemic has affected thousands across the Mountain State. Now, a major pharmacy chain is stepping in to try and combat the problem from a different approach.

CVS just completed a roll-out of time delay safes in all 58 of its CVS West Virginia Pharmacies. The goal is to deter pharmacy robberies – including those involving opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

“It helps keep the medications out of the wrong hands and into the right hands”, says CVS’s Pharmacy Manager Stefanie Stutler.

The safe electronically delays the time for pharmacy employees to open it. There’s also no way for the safe to be overridden. It’s designed to prevent would-be robbers who want in and out of the store quickly.

“There are other measures in place that we can’t really discuss but we do have the safety of our collogues at the highest priority”, says Stutler.

CVS Pharmacy first implemented the time delay safe in Indianapolis in 2015, when the city was experiencing a high volume of robberies at the time. After the safe was put in place, the company saw a 70 percent decline where they were installed.

In a statement from CVS Pharmacy Division Leader Dick Dakessian, he quotes, “Pharmacy robberies are a challenging issue for every pharmacy and we are committed to doing all we can to reduce the amount of incidents in our West Virginia stores”.

CVS Pharmacy employees told WOWK 13 News the time delay safe was a relatively easy transition into their day-to-day routine.