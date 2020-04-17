All nursing home residents and staff to be tested for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Justice has issued an Executive Order to direct the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard to test every nursing home resident and staff member throughout the state.

According to a press release, residents and staff members who have previously been tested will be retested to ensure the most up-to-date results possible.

The Governor has directed that this effort begin immediately to provide more aggressive support to West Virginia’s nursing home population.

“Our nursing homes, as we all know, are home to some of the most vulnerable of our people. This disease has a way of attacking the elderly,” Gov. Justice said. “Every single one of these people have brought wisdom to all of us for decades and decades. These are not statistics. These are names and families and they absolutely deserve the very best from us in every way. Just ‘good enough’ is not good enough. We need to be perfect.”