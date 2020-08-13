‘All Together Now:’ Examining racial relations in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Wednesday marked a special edition of West Virginia Tonight called ‘All Together Now,’ which focused entirely on racial issues in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Tonight anchor, Mark Curtis, hosted the special while moderated the conversation between community advocates, religious leaders and city government officials.

Protests are still happening across the nation, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Across the Mountain State, from Morgantown to Charleston, people of all ages and occupations marched to demand accountability and an end to police violence.

“The term black lives matter is no longer a symbol of color — it has transcended race, I believe — and has become a symbol of justice and acceptance of all people,” said President of the West Virginia NAACP, Owens Brown.

“We can’t put a blanket and say all police are this or that, the truth is the majority of police do an excellent job and should be honored … But we should not ignore when there are issues and think that just because they wear a uniform they can’t do wrong,” added Rev. Darrell W. Cummings with Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling.

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories