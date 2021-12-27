All West Virginia state employees will get paid Friday, even after Kronos ransomware attack

FILE- In this June 19, 2017, file photo, a person types on a laptop keyboard in North Andover, Mass. A new report by a global media consortium that expands the known target list of the Israeli hacker-for-hire firm NSO Group’s military-grade spyware provoked alarm Monday, July 19, 2021, among human rights and press freedom activists. They decried the near-complete absence of regulation of commercial surveillance tools. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia State Auditor’s office, all 60,000+ West Virginia state employees will get paid on Friday, December 31 in the wake of a ransomware attack that took the state’s payroll accounting system offline.

Kallie Cart in the State Auditor’s office told 13 News that payroll administrators went to “extraordinary lengths” during Christmas week to ensure that employees would be paid.

In mid-December, a cybersecurity threat disrupted the payroll administration system, Kronos Private Cloud, for all state employees.