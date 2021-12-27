All West Virginia state employees will get paid Friday, even after Kronos ransomware attack

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia State Auditor’s office, all 60,000+ West Virginia state employees will get paid on Friday, December 31 in the wake of a ransomware attack that took the state’s payroll accounting system offline.
Kallie Cart in the State Auditor’s office told 13 News that payroll administrators went to “extraordinary lengths” during Christmas week to ensure that employees would be paid.
In mid-December, a cybersecurity threat disrupted the payroll administration system, Kronos Private Cloud, for all state employees.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.