Alma Volunteer Fire Department Chief dies due to COVID-19 complications

ALMA, WV (WBOY) – Chief Ronald McCrobie of the Alma Volunteer Fire Department in Tyler County died Oct. 30 following complications from COVID-19.
McCrobie, who was born in Glen Dale, was a firefighter for more than 30 years, and was at Alma Station 10 for the past four years, according to a press release.
The press release said he was “respected by all who knew him”, and that the department was deeply saddened by his death.
According to his obituary, a viewing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3–5 p.m., and 7–9 p.m. at Furbee Funeral Home in Middlebourne. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m.
McCrobie was 54 years old.
