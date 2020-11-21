Almost deer firearm season in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Firearm deer season starts Monday, Nov. 23. in West Virginia.

Michael Crook, the owner and operator of Cardinal Pawnbrokers and Sporting Goods in Beckley says there’s a lot of tradition with the buck firearm season.

“A lot of families come in from out of state. It’s the only time they might get together for the whole year. There’s a lot of traditions as far as where people go camp the same place every year, like a national forest and things like that.” Michael Crook, Owner and Operator of Cardinal Pawnbrokers and Sporting Goods

Crook says preparation is key before heading into the woods, including getting your food ready, sighting your gun, and making sure you have appropriate clothing for the weather. He also says colder weather offers the best conditions for gun buck season.

Kentucky’s firearm deer season is already underway and ends on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Ohio’s fire deer season begins Monday, Nov. 30 and will last until Dec. 6.

The season ends in West Virginia on Dec. 6.