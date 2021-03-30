‘Almost Heaven’ student art exhibition winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith announced the 2021 winners of the Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.
“These students really know what it takes to show off the beauty that West Virginia has to offer,” Justice said. “I am so proud of each and every one of these pieces and can’t believe we had to pick just a few winners because they were all that good.”
The exhibition is designed to showcase the creativity of students across the state as well as the arts. This year, students submitted postcard designs featuring their favorite wildlife and or plant in West Virginia.
The governor’s office says selected postcard artwork will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to the state.
Awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places were given out in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School, and High School. The governor’s office says the winners will receive gift cards to Blick Art Materials in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25, respectively.
The winners for the 2021 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition are:
Elementary School Division
1st Place
Natlie Garret, Grade 5
Davis Elementary School, Braxton County
2nd Place
Chance Martin, Grade 3
Anna Jarvis Elementary School, Taylor County
3rd Place
Kassadi McNaughton, Grade 5
Home school student, Berkeley County
Middle School Division
1st Place
Emily Garrett, Grade 8
Braxton County Middle School, Braxton County
2nd Place
Sydney Burke, Grade 7
Wheeling Country Day School, Ohio County
3rd Place
Maisey Duckworth, Grade 7
Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County
High School Division
1st Place
*Best of Show*
Kyleigh Hoey, Grade 11
Huntington High School, Cabell County
2nd Place
Alex Solomon, Grade 11
University High School, Monongalia County
3rd Place
Abby Manzo, Grade 9
Home school student, Jefferson County
You can see a full virtual gallery from the 2021 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition, including the winners’ entries, here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.