‘Almost Heaven’ student art exhibition winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith announced the 2021 winners of the Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.

“These students really know what it takes to show off the beauty that West Virginia has to offer,” Justice said. “I am so proud of each and every one of these pieces and can’t believe we had to pick just a few winners because they were all that good.”

The exhibition is designed to showcase the creativity of students across the state as well as the arts. This year, students submitted postcard designs featuring their favorite wildlife and or plant in West Virginia.

The governor’s office says selected postcard artwork will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to the state.

Awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places were given out in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School, and High School. The governor’s office says the winners will receive gift cards to Blick Art Materials in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25, respectively.

The winners for the 2021 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition are:

Elementary School Division

1st Place

Natlie Garret, Grade 5

Davis Elementary School, Braxton County

2nd Place

Chance Martin, Grade 3

Anna Jarvis Elementary School, Taylor County

3rd Place

Kassadi McNaughton, Grade 5

Home school student, Berkeley County

Middle School Division

1st Place

Emily Garrett, Grade 8

Braxton County Middle School, Braxton County

2nd Place

Sydney Burke, Grade 7

Wheeling Country Day School, Ohio County

3rd Place

Maisey Duckworth, Grade 7

Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County

High School Division

1st Place

*Best of Show*

Kyleigh Hoey, Grade 11

Huntington High School, Cabell County

2nd Place

Alex Solomon, Grade 11

University High School, Monongalia County

3rd Place

Abby Manzo, Grade 9

Home school student, Jefferson County

You can see a full virtual gallery from the 2021 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition, including the winners’ entries, here.