Alpine Lake Resort hosts 5th annual Wade’s Playground golf scramble

TERRA ALTA, WV — On Saturday, Alpine Lake hosted Wade’s Playground for its fifth annual golf scramble. Teams hit the links to help raise money for an all-inclusive playground in the Kingwood area.

There was a special prize on the tenth hole if anyone hit a hole-in-one.

18 teams of four came from all over Preston County and beyond for the scramble. Businesses and local resident alike came out in support of building an all-inclusive playground in their home county.

Wade, for whom the playground will be named after, was the child of Jason and Laura Mazza and had special needs. After his passing, the Mazzas saw an inclusive playground in Florida, and wanted to bring a similar concept to North Central West Virginia.

While the playground equipment is all-inclusive, the thought behind each piece will be inclusive of the surrounding area. The playground is Preston County themed, with lots of representation of different communities in the area.

“We have cute little houses to represent Arthurdale Heritage in Arthurdale,” said Laura Mazza. “We have trains to represent the B&O trains from the Tunnelton area. So, each little community in Preston County — we have some type of representation.”

Wade’s World of Wonder Playground is set with the space and equipment for the playground; all that is left is the finances. To see renderings of the park, learn more about Wade’s Playground, and donate, click here.