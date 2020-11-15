Amber Alert issued in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK/WTRF) – West Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a kidnapped 2-year-old believed to have last been seen in WV.

Troopers issued an Amber Alert for a kidnapped 2-year-old and a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a red or silver 2020 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate.

The vehicle is occupied by an adult black man and a 2-year-old black male child last seen wearing a red and black outfit in New Martinsville, WV.

If located, please call 9-1-1 immediately.