Ambulance strikes fire station in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance is involved in a crash in Kanawha County Friday evening.

Dispatchers say the crash was reported on the 5000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE at the station 6 fire station.

Three vehicles are involved, including a van, sedan, and ambulance. The station #6 fire station suffered damage as a result of an ambulance striking it.

Witnesses at the scene say the ambulance was going the wrong way up MacCorkle Avenue when the crash happened.

A Boone County ambulance has crashed into a Charleston Fire station. Dispatch says a couple people were taken to the hospital, injuries are unknown at this time as well as the nature of this incident.



We will hear soon from @CharlestonPDWV handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/4Rl924rqxq — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) May 16, 2020

All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue were closed but are slowly being reopened as the scene is cleared.

Injuries are reported, but the number and extent are unknown.

The ambulance involved is a Boone County ambulance.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as new details emerge.