American Airlines flights return at Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — American Airlines will begin flying out of Huntington Tri-State Airport once again on Jan. 6, 2021.

Huntington Tri-State Airport officials made the announcement Monday, saying flight reservations are already available at the American Airlines website along with other online travel sites.

“Our delegation in Washington, along with our state and local leaders have worked hard with the leadership at American Airlines since the suspension of service in October. We are grateful for everyone’s efforts and are thrilled that we can again offer daily, safe, and efficient service from Huntington Tri-State Airport.” Brent Brown, Executive Director of the airport.

The carrier announced in late August it was suspending service at Tri-State because of the economic losses incurred by the airline industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspensions, which began in October, left Tri-State with only one carrier operating on a regular basis – Allegiant.

American Airlines flights will be offered daily at the Huntington Tri-State Airport from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport with direct connections to over 200 domestic and international destinations.