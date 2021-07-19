American Rescue Plan money awarded to 21 WV hospitals

GRAFTON, WV (WOWK) — Rural hospitals are being awarded money from the American Rescue Plan.

Grafton City Hospital

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that $5,425,896 will go to 21 different rural hospitals in West Virginia. One of those hospitals is the Grafton City Hospital.

The awards are distributed through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) and will be used for COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts.

“Our rural hospitals continue to be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working tirelessly to provide quality care to West Virginians while operating on shoestring budgets. The American Rescue Plan continues to deliver critical relief to West Virginia, and this funding for 21 rural hospitals across the state will help curb the spread of the virus. We know widespread testing is vital to ending this pandemic, and this funding from the American Rescue Plan will support testing and mitigation efforts for rural communities across the Mountain State,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Each hospital will receive $258,376.

