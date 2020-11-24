An industry booming in West Virginia because of COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The real estate market in the Mountain State is booming in a way no one has seen for three decades.

“It’s a really good year for me,” said Angela Mayfield, a realtor at Better Homes and Gardens. “I’m up 80%, I can’t believe it… but I’m having a fabulous year.”

Mayfield is a realtor in Cross Lanes. Her agency sold 342 homes in the month of October, with an average of 54 days on the market.

“I think sellers are seeing their homes are going for more than asking,” said Pam Hylbert-Eder, President of the Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors.

Hylbert-Eder says she’s seeing a similar influx across the 15 counties her board represents.

“I’ve had people from New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., Washington State,” she said.

“I have clients from Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Arizona,” said Mayfield.

People are moving out of the bigger cities and into areas like West Virginia.

But why?

“What they’re sharing with me is they can work from anywhere,” said Mayfield.

With ‘working from home’ now the new norm, people are looking for cheaper places to live.

And they’re finding it here.

Hylbert-Eder says the board pulled the numbers:

In 2019, from January to July they had 4,500 homes on the market and sold just over 1,900.

This year, they had 600 less homes on the market, but sold almost the same amount.

“If you wanna sell a house, as a seller, now is the time to sell,” she said. “I’ll give you an example. I have a friend who’s also a client and he had a house in Hico, West Virginia. He put it on the market for $200,000… it sold for almost $300,000. Because he had out of state people who wanted to buy it.”

But, some advice:

“If you do want to list your house, call a professional,” says Hylbert-Eder. “Let them tell you what’s going on in the market. I’ve had appraisers tell me the prices are changing every six weeks.”