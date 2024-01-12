CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six states already have established animal abuse registries that list the names of anyone who has prior animal abuse history, just like other registries, and West Virginia could soon join this list.

Animal shelters often run into the challenge of not knowing the background of those looking to adopt, which can be a gateway for someone who has abused or neglected an animal in the past to act again.

However, Del. Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh) said he’s re-introducing an animal abuse registry bill during this year’s West Virginia Legislative Session to make sure animals end up in good homes. If this bill becomes a law, anyone who’s mistreated an animal in the past would be flagged by the statewide registry.

“Domesticated animals, particularly dogs, cats and horses that we bring into our homes, they truly rely on us to provide the care that they need,” Kanawha County Humane Association Executive Director Bethany Hively said.

She said animal cruelty cases are not uncommon across West Virginia and in Kanawha County, and it’s those without a voice who suffer.

“Where I come from in Raleigh County, we have the largest farm bureau of the state. We’ve also had some folks that have been convicted of cruelty to animals or torture of animals or things like this,” Del. Steele said.

There’s no way to easily keep track of these offenders, especially across county lines.

“So, there’s nothing preventing them after the crime or after the fact from going and purchasing animals from someone unaware,” Del. Steele said.

It could be around 90 days before this bill would go into effect if passed by committee. Del. Steele said this is the case with any law that has a criminal component to it.

“They would be able to check and make sure that the person who’s purchasing a pet is not someone who’s been convicted of abusing animals. I think it’s just a way to protect the public as well as for us to be humane in our treatment of pets and livestock,” Del. Steele said.

If passed, it could help animals and shelters in need, like the Kanawha County Humane Association.

“On the state level, that would allow other shelters to have access to cases that Kanawha County has seen, and it would allow us to have access to cruelty and neglect cases that other counties as seen,” Hively said.

It could also aid law enforcement dealing with domestic abuse and violence cases.

“There is a direct link between acts of cruelty against animals and acts of crime against humans,” Hively said.

One 2017 study showed that 89% of women with pets during an abusive relationship reported their abuser also threatened, harmed or killed their pet. That was shared by the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

“More often than not, we see domestic violence situations where the abuser is harming the animal in order to abuse the person in the home that they are abusing,” Hively said.