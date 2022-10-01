CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today was the 10th annual “West Virginia Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research.”

Despite the rainy, chilly weather, dozens of people showed up at Capitol Market for a good cause Saturday morning.

It’s estimated that one million Americans may have Parkinson’s, but no one is really sure.

Money raised will help launch a national and state registry so we get a more accurate count, and patients get the help they need.

“Parkinson’s can change your life. I mean it’s a slow, progressing neurological disease. When I was first diagnosed, I didn’t know anybody with Parkinson’s. So this group, over the last ten years, has really put together a lot of exercise classes, support groups. And we all are supporting each other and that’s what this is all about,” said George Manahan, of the WV Fox Trot for Parkinson’s.

WOWK 13 News was the media sponsor for the event and 13 News Anchor and Host of Good Day at 4 Merrily McAuliffe, was the co-emcee. They even had a race for children.

The whole event was called a big success!