West Virginia

Annual OktoberWest Raises Funds for Charleston's West Side

By:

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 11:23 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 11:23 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The 11th annual outdoor OktoberWest celebration filled the streets of Charleston's West Side with hundreds of people enjoying local food and craft beer. 

The annual festival is among the largest craft beer festivals in the state. The fun included a costume and keg rolling contest, as well as live music, and of course over 100 different craft brews to choose from. 

All funds raised from OktoberWest will go directly back into Charleston's West Side for programs, public art, and other community and economic revitalization projects. 

Continue Reading

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local