CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nate Cain has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for a West Virginia Congressional seat.

Nate Cain is a U.S. Army Veteran, who also worked as a civilian employee of the Navy and the Marine Corps.

He has spent the last 26 years working in cybersecurity, including as an FBI contractor.

One of his top priorities is securing the Southern border.

“Look what happens when we have an outsider who has not had political experience, is they don’t have all that baggage going with them. And a perfect example of that is Donald Trump,” Nate Cain, (R) Candidate for West Virginia Congressional District 2, said. “I think he came in and did some really great things in our country. And I hope to be able to do the same thing as a Congressman.”

As for the border crisis, Cain said, “If the government of Mexico is not willing or capable of stopping these drug cartels from essentially poisoning the American people, right now the leading cause of death for young people is Fentanyl. We have to do something about it and I do believe that it may require military intervention.”

So far, the other declared candidates in the Republican Primary are Alex Gaaserud from Elkins, and State Treasurer and former Delegate Riley Moore, who is from Martinsburg. 20-year U.S. Army veteran Joseph Earley has also entered the race. The current Congressman, Alex Mooney, is running for U.S. Senate.

Two other Republicans, R.J. Smith, and Heather Rosen-Turley, have indicated they may run as well. So far, no Democrat has declared for this seat.

This is Cain’s first run for public office.