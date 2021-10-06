Another community switches to West Virginia American Water

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Another town is making the switch to West Virginia American Water, but the community has mixed feelings about it.

The town of Cedar Grove serves around 400 customers in Kanawha County when it comes to water.

And like surrounding communities, the town didn’t have the means to keep up with outdated infrastructure.

“Our infrastructure we’re using probably 60 percent of our water as well as East Bank and they went with West Virginia as well as Glasgow and we can’t keep up with the infrastructure,” said Mayor James Hundall of Cedar Grove.

Residents of Cedar Grove we spoke with say they didn’t see much of an issue when it comes to their water. “If they had a problem they went right out and fixed it you know they dropped everything else they was doing and went right on and fixed the waterline,” said resident James Mullins.

Other residents in surrounding communities like Glasgow, who switched to West Virginia American water a little over a year ago, say they’re *still having some of the same issues. “They didn’t replace the main lines in town. Only the lines leading to each house. So we still got the problem of the old water lines,” said Jeanie Buckley, a Glasgow resident.

But American Water says – it’s a work in progress. “We do so much investment in each of our communities on an ongoing basis and that’s based on need based on what is driving that as far as maybe an old line, a line that’s leaking and things of that nature,” and Robert Burton, President of WV American Water.

Perhaps the biggest concern for residents is the cost. Cedar groves rates will increase annually until October of 2023, but West Virginia American Water says for customers who need financial assistance there is options. “We also provide a grant type program through our H2O giving type situation so there’s a number of programs out there we directly support and work with,” added Burton.

The average customer in Cedar Grove using 3,000 gallons will receive a monthly bill of $43.46.

