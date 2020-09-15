Another county goes orange; five new deaths reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County has now moved to orange on West Virginia’s County Alert System with a seven-day rolling average of 10.72 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

The state stands at 11 counties in the orange level, with Monroe County moving down to yellow. Cabell, Calhoun, Ohio, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Pocahontas counties are listed as orange while Monongalia continues to stay red.

Yesterday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called an emergency meeting of state health officials to discuss potential changes to the County Alert System map. The governor proposed a fifth “gold” level for counties on the lower end of the orange level, such as Cabell County. He is expected to give an update on the meeting at 11 a.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports five additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 280 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirms the deaths of an 87-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County and a 91-year old female from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, the WV DHHR reports 156 new cases of COVID-19. The state is now reporting a total of 12,976 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The total includes 3,160 active cases, 155 current hospitalizations and 9,536 recoveries.

The state has received 490,342 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a daily positivity rate of 4.15%. The cumulative positivity rate is listed as 2.65%.

Confirmed cases by county include:

Barbour (37), Berkeley (890), Boone (182), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (665), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (481), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (115), Hampshire (96), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (322), Jackson (231), Jefferson (409), Kanawha (2,035), Lewis (38), Lincoln (144), Logan (549), Marion (246), Marshall (143), Mason (128), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (153), Mingo (304), Monongalia (1,745), Monroe (144), Morgan (46), Nicholas (72), Ohio (334), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (416), Raleigh (443), Randolph (230), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (28), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (323), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (339), Wyoming (82).

