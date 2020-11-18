Another energy company pledges carbon-neutrality by 2050

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Going carbon-neutral by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% in the next 10 years is part of First Energy’s new pledge and the West Virginia coal association says they’re concerned.

The Ohio-based company has two coal plants in Northern West Virginia.

“We were very surprised by that, we would’ve preferred to have had advance notice, I guess, and an opportunity to talk about it so we were able to understand what their plans were,” said Chris Hamilton, the West Virginia Coal Association’s vice president.

They’ve since had that conversation, however Hamilton says they’re still worried about the long-term effects for the operation of First Energy’s two West Virginia plants and the jobs associated with them.

“I don’t know if it’s realistic or not — they don’t even know if it’s realistic — but that’s the road they elect to go down and it leaves us questioning who their real board is,” he said.

The Central Appalachian chapter of the Sierra Club sees it differently.

“In First Energy’s case, the company has sought to bail out coal plants on the backs of its ratepayers here, and in Ohio, while consistently fighting clean energy goals and clean energy programs,” said Karan Ireland.

Ireland says the company needs to clean up their act.

“Greenhouse goals and carbon reduction are a good thing and every utility needs to be serious about them, but actions speak louder than words,” said Ireland.

First Energy wrote in their climate strategy:

“As the utility industry evolves, FirstEnergy is poised to evolve with it. We are building a more climate-resilient energy system, meeting our customers’ changing needs, and supporting the transition to a carbon-neutral economy and a sustainable and prosperous future for our stakeholders.”

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news