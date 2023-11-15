ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — You’ve heard of the Capitol Christmas Tree, and its companion trees, but did you know that another tree is also headed to Washington, D.C. from West Virginia? On Tuesday, a tree from the Monongahela National Forest was delivered to the White House, where it will be displayed at the Ellipse and used for the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

The view of the White House and Ellipse from the Washington Monument. Credit: United States Geological Survey

The tree is replacing the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse because the previous tree, which was planted in 2021, developed a fungal disease called needle cast, which caused its needles to turn brown and fall off.

The new tree is a cut 40-foot Norway spruce. The National Park Service said in a press release that it will decide with event partners later whether it will continue to use cut trees or plant a new tree in the Ellipse after this Christmas.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is planned for Thursday, Nov. 30.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. Tickets are not required.