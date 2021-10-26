West Virginia State Police: 2 suspicious devices found on tugboat on Ohio River

UPDATE (4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26): According to the West Virginia State Police, at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, crews responded to a possible explosive device found on a tugboat on the Ohio River near Williamstown in Wood County, West Virginia.

On the boat were two suspicious devices. The West Virginia State Police Explosive Response Team removed the devices safely from the boat.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Chief Warrant Officer Kate Cameron of the US Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Barboursville, another potential explosive device was found on a barge on the Ohio River in West Virginia.

A section of the river was shut down by the Coast Guard between mile markers 170 and 174 between 9:15 p.m. on Monday and 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

This comes after another “possible explosive device” was found on a barge on the Ohio River near St. Marys, West Virginia on Thursday, October 21.

Troopers say the Explosive Response Team found the suspected device, rendered it safe and removed it from the barge.

There is no word on whether these two incidents are related.