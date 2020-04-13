Ansted woman accused of stealing car on Easter Sunday

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County made an arrest in a stolen car case. It happened on Easter Sunday.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Friday, investigators were tipped off about the car being stolen at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. It was taken from Ansted. Police Officers in Smithers later spotted the stolen vehicle on Route 60. The driver was stopped and held until deputies arrived.

Cristin Taylor was arrested in the case. She is charged with Grand Larceny and driving with a revoked license.

