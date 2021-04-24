Appalachian Grown: Greenberry Farms

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. — For a family in Flemington, farming is more than harvesting products for the community. It’s a mix between harvesting organically-grown hemp and conducting endless amounts of ongoing research tied into the end product.

Greenberry Farms offers hand-made CBD products. However, those products maintained are backed by scientific evidence, owner say. The owner of Greenberry, Leah McJilton, who is also a doctoral level instructional designer and researcher for West Virginia University, was able to take her passion for science and research and tie them into her interest for CBD.

“So research, the empirical data, the science behind everything, that’s where my passion is. That’s where my focus is, and my hopes with all of this is to be able to contribute to the growing body of research of how cannabinoids impact your endocannabinoid system, and how we react to those,” said McJilton.

According to research, the human brain cells and nerve cells have two types of cannabinoid receptors. These receptors are what grab the cannabinoid, allowing an effect to occur within the cell. These receptors are found in the parts of the brain that handle cognition, memory, psychomotor skills, feelings of rewards and pain perception.

Research also suggests that cannabinoids play a natural role in the human body’s immune system, since the receptors are found within the body.

McJilton points to some positive effects, that have been found through research, from cannabinoid receptors:

Pain relief

Anxiety and depression

Cancer-related symptoms

Acne

Neuroprotective properties

Heart health

Antipsychotic effects

Substance abuse treatment

Anti-tumor effects

Diabetes Prevention

McJilton mentioned that one of Greenberry’s main goals is to educate others about the use of CBD and hemp. However, the process of growing hemp without the THC levels going above the legal limit is long and tedious.

“With CBD, it’s tough because you have to pull early, because the THC rises. The state will come in and they test. That’s part of the test program. If one’s over that limit, the whole patch is destroyed. So then, that’s a loss. So, that’s really critical on getting the timing right,” said Adam Drainer, the master grower for Greenberry.





For a hemp/CBD product to be considered industrial, it has to be below the legal THC limit—0.3%.

Greenberry offers a variety of CBD products: concentrates, tinctures, topicals and inhalants. It even offers products for customers’ furry friends. While the products are not designed to treat, diagnose or cure any disease, ailment or medical condition, McJilton and Drainer both said it’s great hearing how their customers have had positive experiences with their products.

“To be honest, when people come in and have used our products, and it was in a lot of cases a last resort. They’ve used medications, they’ve had treatment. They have pretty much given up on resolving whatever pain or issues they have, and they come in, when they tell us the impact that it’s had, that makes it worth doing it,” said McJilton.

Greenberry’s shop is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. However, customers can also shop anytime on its website or at some local retailers. For more information about Greenberry Farms, visit its website or Facebook page.