CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Appalachian Power says 7,300 customers total remain without power after heavy rain and high winds in the region on Friday. The updated number is 85% of the 50,000 customers initially impacted by the storm, according to power company officials.

The majority of those customers still without power are in West Virginia while residents in Virginia and Tennessee also have some outages., Appalachian Power says.

A total of 6,800 West Virginia customers remain without electricity on Sunday, according to Appalachian Power. At this time, the company says there are 210 areas where crews still need to make repairs.

As of Sunday at 12:10 p.m., Appalachian Power says West Virginia counties with outages include:

Boone, 68;

Cabell, 1,340;

Clay, 216;

Fayette, 489;

Jackson, 206;

Kanawha, 1,209;

Lincoln, 550;

Logan, 89;

Marshall, 76;

Mason, 494;

McDowell, 16;

Mercer, 15;

Mingo, 293;

Nicholas, 99;

Putnam, 622;

Raleigh, 213;

Roane, 223; and

Wayne, 1,308.

Appalachian Power says it expects power in Raleigh and Mercer counties to be restored on Sunday by 11 p.m. and sometime on Monday night for other West Virginia areas.

Power officials believe the current weather is “favorable for restoration.”

Power crews say they first worked on larger outage cases and are now fixing smaller outages. Crews have already fixed various damages and cleared downed trees, which restored power to about 40,000 people over a 24-hour period, Appalachian Power says.

The company also states that additional assessors, line mechanics and other workers came to the Mountain State on Saturday and Sunday to help with restoration.

Appalachian Power asks customers to be patient while service is restored. “No customer will be forgotten or overlooked,” the company says in its most recent press release.

Officials also remind residents that downed lines are dangerous and may carry an electric current that can cause serious injuries or death.

“Stay away to stay alive,” power officials say. “If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.”

More power safety tips are on Appalachian Power’s website.

Appalachian Power says customers can also report outages or view an outage map on the company’s website.

The company says it will give another update on Monday at 11 a.m.