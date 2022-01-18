Appalachian Power: Electricity restored for two-thirds of customers affected by storms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a peak of 31,000 customers being without electricity Monday morning, Appalachian Power is saying that they have restored two-thirds of the customers affected by the storm.

They say that in West Virginia, 9,000 customers are without electric service, with 7,000 customers coming from Kanawha County, which they say is one of the harder-hit areas.

The press release says that they hoping to have the majority of outages in Kanawha County to be restored by this evening, with the rest of them back up Wednesday evening. They say all other customers are projected to have their service restored by this evening.

Appalachian Power says they had more than 1,100 workers dedicated to West Virginia which included 250 workers from Indiana and Michigan and 50 lineworkers from Kentucky who will join today.

To see the best available information on specific outages, you can check outage locations by clicking here.

Appalachian Power also sent safety messages that include: