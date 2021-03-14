Appalachian Power seeks response cost recovery: customers could be paying for it

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Last month’s ice storms caused heavy damage to the electric grid, which forced Appalachian power to call in out-of-state help. Now, they are seeking response cost recovery and West Virginians could be the ones paying for it.

The ice storms left thousands of Appalachian Power customers in the dark, some for more than two weeks. Now that the restoration effort is complete, the utility is trying to recoup the more than $55 million used to bring in the extra help.



AEP workers in Huntington repairing poles. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye says very rarely do they ask for recovery assistance.

It would have to be something that’s extraordinary in nature and the last time we did that was after the derecho and Hurricane Sandy back in 2012. Phil Moye, Appalachian Power spokesperson

Before the storms, the utility brought an infrastructure tracker proposal to the State Public Service Commission back in December, which is still pending. The commission could decide to add a rate increase into the plan.

Many customers are saying they oppose the plan. Huntington resident Randy Yohe says he believes the money should come from somewhere else.

It cost us a lot of money too. We had power out for four or five days and had to throw away a lot of food and stay in hotels and so on and so forth. Randy Yohe, Huntington resident

Appalachian Power also says they currently do not have a timeframe as to when and if this proposal will be approved.

