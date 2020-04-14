Appalachian Power working to restore power to customers after storms

(WOWK) – At least 6,800 customers are currently without power in Appalachian Power’s service area of West Virginia and Virginia.

The damaging winds and drenching rain of Monday’s storms has left 55,000 customers without power in much of the company’s service area. Over the last 24 hours, power has been restored to 48,000 customers in both states.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

5,200 customers are without power in West Virginia.

1,600 customers are without power in Virginia.

Most remaining customers will have service restored by midnight. 1,400 workers are assisting with the restoring service. The company estimates 400 locations where repairs still need to be made, especially areas affected most by the storms including parts of Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Raleigh counties.

To check if there is still an outage in your area, visit Appalachian Power’s website.

