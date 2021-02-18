Appalachian Power works to restore service to 62K customers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power workers are working to repair storm damage and and restore power to the 62,000 customers still without power as a result of the ice storms on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15.

Officials say the drier than expected snow that fell overnight kept additional outages at a minimum, but the additional accumulation is creating travel and work difficulties for crews. More than 1,900 workers are repairing critical infrastructures such as transmission lines, substations and distribution circuits. Overall estimates of when restorations will be complete should be made by sometime today.

Counties most affected by the outages include Cabell, 21,971 customers; Wayne, 16,256; Putnam, 7,200; Lincoln, 6,879; Jackson, 3,414; and Mason, 2,772.