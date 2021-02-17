Appalachian Power works to restore service while bracing for next storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Appalachian Power say crews are making “significant” progress in the effort in restoring electricity to customers in the area after an ice storm left more than 97,000 customers in the Mountain State without electric service.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to the storm.

Appalachian Power says the severe weather forecasted to begin tonight through Thursday is likely to cause additional power outages to customers in both West Virginia and Virginia, and crews are preparing for the impending storm.

Crews restored critical transmission infrastructure at four substations on Tuesday, however, eight still do not have power. There are currently 140 outages affecting at least 100 customers each, 35 of which affect at least 500 customers each. Road and work conditions remain hazardous for the more than 1,500 workers restoring power across the state. Ice accumulation remains on poles, wires, trees and many roads, and the upcoming storm system could bring 4″-7″ of wet snow overnight in areas already impacted by ice. The snow will add more weight on top of the ice already coating trees and power lines.

On Tuesday, service was restored to 25,000 customers in the state. 72,500 customers remain without power. The counties most affected by the outages are Cabell, with 30,111 customers without service; Wayne, with 17,938 customers without service; Putnam at 8,779; Lincoln at 6,232; Jackson at 3,711; Mason at 3,501 and Kanawha at 1,310. Estimates for restoration have not been determined as crews are still working to establish a more “comprehensive picture” of the ice storm’s damage to electric infrastructure.

Appalachian Power says it prioroitizes restoration efforts to safely get power restored to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time. The crews first assess damage and restore critical services such as hospitals and fire departments and then work to restor outages affecting large numbers of customers. Then, crews will work to fix problems affecting smaller groups of customers and finally make repairs affecting individual customers.

For more on specific outages, visit the Appalachian Power’s Outage Map on AppalachianPower.com.