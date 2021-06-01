Applications open for 2021 Firefighting Support Grant program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia American Water is now accepting applications for the 2021 Firefighting Support Grant program.

The company says the grants provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations that serve the communities in WV American Water’s service areas.

“Our hardworking, dedicated fire fighters and first responders serve on the front lines daily to protect our communities throughout West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “As an active member of the communities we serve, our team is honored to support fire departments and emergency management agencies through this grant program. For many years, this program has provided the funding for equipment and training needed to protect our families, friends and neighbors.”

The program, which is in its eighth year, provides grants for those organizations to purchase emergency gear, training materials, life-saving equipment and essential firefighting apparatus. WV American Water says the grant program has awarded 113 grants worth a total of more than $91,000 to fire departments and emergency management agencies throughout the state since 2013.

Applicants must provide a letter of application including the following information to qualify:

Contact information including their name, email address and phone number

A description of the organizations seeking support, including the organization’s name, address and county where it is located

An overview of the specific project to be funded

The grant amount requested (the maximum request is $1,000)

The problems and challenges the project will address

The timeframe to implement the project

A summary of the budget and other funding sources being approached to support the project

A completed W-9 form

The application is available on WV American Water’s website. Along with the website, applicants can call 304-340-2087 or email Bradley.Harris@amwater.com.

Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Thursday, July 15, the company says. The recipients will be notified in August.