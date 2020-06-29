Are mandatory COVID-19 face masks coming to West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The governor’s face mask comments came during his COVID-19 briefing. West Virginia saw a spike in coronavirus cases in the past week, many of them tied to visits to Myrtle Beach. Last week also saw the record for positive cases nationwide broken three-times.

“States like Florida, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, Georgia, are seeing all-time record number of cases,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Because so many people from West Virginia visit those places, the possibility of making mask-wearing mandatory at some point in the Mountain State is still being discussed.

“And I am worried about the Fourth of July, just as I was worried about Memorial Day. And it’s surely still on the table, Mark. It has not left the table,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Public health officials say that if 80% of people wear masks around others, it’s just as preventative as having a vaccine.

“But just having something cover your face, from inhaling those respiratory droplets from somebody who is sick, can greatly reduce the risk of having the disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The Governor announced that so far, 9% of all West Virginians have now been tested for COVID-19.

“To underscore the importance of having proper protection, health officials note that the United States only represents 4% of the world’s population, but it’s had 20% of all Covid-19 deaths,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

