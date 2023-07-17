CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Tipping has become a hot-button issue for many: How much do I tip at a sit-down restaurant? Should I tip at a coffee shop? Should I tip someone after a massage?

West Virginians are considered generous tippers, according to the 20% rule. They tip an average of 20.6%, placing the Mountain State in the top five, according to a new study by Toast, a point-of-sale and management system company. Maine also tips an average of 20.6%. The average in the U.S. is 19.6%.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

West Virginia tips more at a full-service restaurant, with an average of 20.9%, while tipping at quick-service restaurants is under 20%, sitting at 17.6%. No states tip quick-service restaurants at or above 20%, according to the study.

This is in line with GoFundMe’s study that put West Virginia in the top five most generous states. The Mountain State was beat out by Vermont, Delaware, Maine and New Hampshire.

Delaware is the most-generous state for tipping; The First State’s tipping average is 22%, with Indiana behind it at 20.9%. Texas, Hawaii, New York, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Florida, Washington and California tip the least, going from 18.9% to 17.6%.

According to Toast, tipping at both quick-service restaurants – like coffee shops – and full-service restaurant have stayed steady over the past five years, with QSRs seeing a slight dip. In March 2018, full-service restaurants’ average tip percentage was 19.7%, the same as it is in 2023. In the same time period, quick-service restaurants saw a 0.8% decrease.

The study also looked at how much alcohol each state buys on a weekday for lunch. 15% of a typical weekday lunch bill in West Virginia is alcohol, the study shows. Wisconsin buys the most alcohol at 30%, with Hawaii right behind them at 28%. Arkansas, New York, New Jersey, Utah, Alabama and Oklahoma buy the least amount of alcohol on a typical weekday lunch bill.

Toast said that their rankings came from restaurants using the Toast platform, which has around 85,000 locations.