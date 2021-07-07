Are you prepared for severe weather?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A natural disaster can happen suddenly and unexpectedly, and, if you’re not prepared, you can find yourself on the short end of a big problem.

Cabell County EMS says the key to getting through these situations is to put together a plan and keep it as simple as possible.

“When you make a plan, and that’s the key you want to make a plan, you want it all-inclusive, so the plan is applicable in snowstorms, ice storms, flooding, and basically it’s the same with all the disasters which we deal with,” says Gordon Merry, the Director of Cabell County EMS.

Merry also says to take steps yourself in being proactive, like paying attention to the weather and preparing an emergency kit.

According to the West Virginia Emergency Management, your kit should include things like nonperishable food, flashlights, and a first aid kit.

A few residents in downtown Huntington said they would not be prepared if a natural disaster were to happen right now.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m not prepared. I haven’t really been anticipating anything that bad considering we’re kind of far away from Florida and what not or the coast,” says Christian Hannah.

“I’m not prepared at all. I don’t have anything in place, I don’t have water, or any, like I don’t know what else you would even have for a natural disaster honestly,” says Meagan Camden, a Marshall University Student. She says, being that she’s a college student, her parents have always taken care of that.

Merry says one quick step you could take today is to create a list of contacts to notify in case you are ever displaced or evacuated.

He also says to make sure you have medication tucked away and, in the case of electricity lost, you have access to cash as an ATM will not be an option.

