CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Studies have already found that in 2023, West Virginia saw the largest increase in moving interest in the nation and that it’s one of the best states to retire in, but how many young people are moving to the Mountain State? A new study suggests it might be more than previously thought.

HireAHelper’s 2023 migration study found that in 2023, more adults who are part of “Generation Z” moved than members of any other generation. The Pew Research Center defines Gen Z as people who were born between 1997 and 2012, meaning currently the oldest members of Gen Z are 27 and the youngest are 11. This study only included adults.

Of every state in the nation, HireAHelper found that West Virginia had the highest net gain in Gen Z moves at 138%, although in absolute terms, Texas had the highest number—345,000. But why did West Virginia perform so well?

The study found that members of Gen Z, or “Zoomers” who are moving were most often moving due to housing concerns: To establish their own household (16.8%), because they wanted new or better housing (12.1%), cheaper housing (9.2%), to own a home instead of rent (5.4%) or live in a better neighborhood (3.7%), though 11.1% moved for a new job or job transfer. The remaining 25.7% said they were moving for school, relationship or commuting reasons.

Housing prices in West Virginia have increased during the pandemic, following national trends, but they remain lower than the national average of $420,000, with a median listing price of $236,500, according to the Federal Reserve’s most recently available data from November 2023.

Other top destinations for moving Zoomers included Utah (137% net gain), South Carolina (136%), Colorado (107%) and Kansas (107%), while Zoomers left Iowa (-53% net loss), New York (-57%), Mississippi (-64%), Alabama (-68%) and Vermont (-73%) the most.

Video shows a study about where Americans are moving using Redfin data from late 2022 and 2023.