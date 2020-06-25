Are your plants safe for your family, pets?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Poison Center is warning people to look out for poisonous plants when choosing plants for in or around their homes.

The center says plants could be of special concern with people spending more time at home or in the backyard due to the ongoing pandemic.

Poisonous plants can cause symptoms that range from skin irritation to more serious effects depending on the amount ingested and how the poisoning occurred.

Many people plant flowers, shrubs, and trees without knowing if they could be poisonous to their family or pets, according to the West Virginia Poison Center. The center says homeowners should find out which plants are toxic before purchasing them. The WVPC has a list of toxic and non-toxic plants on its website.

Additional recommendations regarding plants include:

Know the names of all your plants, both indoors and outdoors. Label each plant with the correct common and botanical name. Consult a local greenhouse or nursery to identify unknown plants.

Keep plants, including their seeds and blubs, and plant food up, away, and out of reach from children and pets.

Do not assume a plant is non-toxic because birds or wildlife eat it. Also, do not assume a pet can eat a plant because it is non-toxic to a human.

Do not rely on cooking to destroy toxic chemicals in plants.

The WVPC says some plants to use caution around include lily-of-the-valley, azalea, rhododendron, oleander, and yew.

If you or someone you know has consumed a plant, do not wait for symptoms to appear. Call the West Virginia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories