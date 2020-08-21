‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in Detroit following WV shooting

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ by law enforcement after a shooting in Huntington has been arrested in Detroit.

Kymonie Davis, of Detroit, was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Michigan on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred on New Year’s Day in Huntington.

The shooting took place at the Kulture Hookah Bar on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.

Davis is charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding.

He also had active warrants for burglary and domestic battery in Huntington and was wanted for fraud in Illinois.

