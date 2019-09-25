ARPO announces second takedown, 11 doctors arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- The Justice Department announced on Tuesday the Appalachian Region Prescription Opioid strike force executed their second takedown. This effort resulted in 13 people charged, 11 of them were doctors.

All were charged with offenses related to the over prescription of drugs. These individuals are accused of distributing more than 17 million pills.

“Medical professionals who violate their solemn oaths and peddle opioids for profit should know that we will find you and ensure that the justice system treats you like the drug dealer you are,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski, the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Those charged include:

Troy Balgo, D.O., 53, of Saint Clairsville, Ohio

George Griffin, M.D., 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio

Thomas Romano, M.D., 69, of Wheeling, West Virginia

Freeda Flynn, M.D., 66, of Saint Clairsville, Ohio

Dr. Michael Shramowiat, 66, of Vienna, West Virginia

Dr. Ricky Houdersheldt, 67, of Ona, West Virginia

Dr. Sriramloo Kesari, 77, of Charleston, West Virginia

Julie Wheeler, 43, of Oak Hill, West Virginia

Frank McNeil, M.D., 78, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Samuel Mcgaha, M.D., 69, of Sevierville, Tennessee

Erin Pealor, 35, of Memphis

The ARPO Strike Force has so far charged more than 70 defendants who are responsible for distributing more than 40 million pills.