Arrest made in attack on elderly person in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An attack in the Boonesboro Road area of Fayette County lands one person in jail. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

According to deputies, Tyler Schoolcraft, 22, of Deepwater, WV attacked an elderly person with glassware. The victim, who was not identified, had a cut on his head which required medical attention.

Schoolcraft is charged with Malicious Wounding and violating a protective order. He was taken to jail until he could be arraigned. Deputies were assisted by officers with the Smithers Police Department.

