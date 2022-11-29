CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced on Tuesday that the Greater Elkins community will be added to its offerings.

Ascend WV pays workers a total of $12,000 to move to West Virginia in addition to providing them free outdoor recreation, coworking space and social programming after the move with the goal of bringing tourism and economic development to the state.

Tuesday’s announcement added Elkins and the surrounding communities in Randolph County to the list of possible placement locations. Ascend cites the outdoor recreation, food, culture, housing opportunities, education, community organizations, and healthcare as reasons to move to the Greater Elkins Area.

Other Ascend communities include the Eastern Panhandle, Morgantown Area, and Greenbrier Valley. Applications are currently open for all four communities, including the Greater Elkins Area.

More than 20,000 people have applied to move and work in West Virginia through the program so far, and the program has a goal of expanding into all 55 counties so it can benefit the whole state.

So far in Morgantown, 87 have moved to the area, almost half have already purchased homes, and 10 of the Ascenders are already giving back to the community as West Virginia University mentors.

Ascend WV is a collaboration of multiple West Virginia groups, including Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and West Virginia University.