At-large python found in West Virginia

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) – An 11-foot python that was on the loose in West Virginia has been found. Richwood Police Chief Charles Burkhamer says a letter carrier saw the snake laying near a roadway Tuesday, about a block away from where it escaped about a month ago.

Authorities have been scouring the area trying to find the python after it got out of its tank, broke through a window screen and slithered out into the neighborhood. Richwood residents had been notified to keep watch over small children and house pets.

The python has been returned to its owner. He has been asked to register the animal with state officials and reinforce the reptile’s tank so it doesn’t break out again.

A second, 15-foot-python that escaped in Morgantown in May still has not been found.