Athletes take on “The Murph Challenge”

Athletes gathered on Memorial Day to take part in one of the most challenging workouts they will have to do all year. The “Murph Challenge” is a difficult workout created to honor fallen soldier Michael Murphy who died in Afghanistan in 2005.

“We do a lot of hero workouts here and this is probably the biggest most famous one we do at Crossfit West Virginia. It’s a really tough one too,” says cross-fit athlete Nathan Stickler.

The “Murph Challenge” is not for the faint of heart. It consists of a one-mile run followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, then ends with another one-mile run. Athletes of all ages were able to take part in the work out.

Some are regulars of Cross Fit West Virginia and others came out to support the cause.

Regardless of their experience, everyone pushed through the challenge.

“Because it is so hard, it really brings it to the forefront what it’s for and why we do it. It’s just a really good way to honor our soldiers on memorial day,” says Crossfit West Virginia co-owner Rachel Carrico.